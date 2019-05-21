Avoiding controversy over free speech, Boatnik looks for compromise

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Controversy at First Friday events in Grants Pass may spill into one of the city’s signature events this weekend.
Earlier this month, some businesses in the downtown area spoke with NBC5 News saying pro-life protestors were going too far with some of their signs and hurting potential business. The group is accused of showing offensive images of aborted fetuses and acting aggressively. However, the group says they’re just preaching the gospel and looking to start a conversation.
Now, with the 61st annual Boatnik Festival coming up this weekend, organizers just want to cater a fun family-friendly atmosphere for thousands of people to come and enjoy. But in light of the recent concerns of graphic images at public events and the festival’s own past history, the discussion is on how to keep it a family-friendly environment without infringing on the First Amendment.
“We discussed it with our legal staff with how to handle it and it’s a tough situation,” said Eric Hippler, Grants Pass Active Club president, the organization behind Boatnik.
Last year, Hippler says a certain group didn’t disclose to organizers some of the banners they would be waving during the parade. When it was underway, images and statements similar to the recent ones that have caused controversy were shown. The club later received complaints about the float.
“It’s a tough situation, people want to be heard but we also need to be compassionate to other people’s views and the majority of people’s views,” said Hippler. “This might not be the greatest stage to be promoting what their views are.”
The club is allowed to block any group from participating in the parade since each float must apply for entry. Hippler says this year, they’ll continue to uphold that rule. The rules are different at the festival grounds at Riverside Park, a city-owned park.
In an effort to not infringe on free speech, Boatnik will provide a free speech area at the park in the hopes the groups with topics of discussion will congregate there.
“I respect that they want to get their views out but they should have the respect of what our program is about,” said Hippler.
RV Saltshakers, one of the groups behind the anti-abortion signs, says the group doesn’t plan on marching in the parade but a similar Roseburg group may.
“That’s what we are about is changing their mind and the start of that is those graphic images and they see those and they go, ‘Oh, that’s horrible,” said Jon Clement, president of the group. “They either get mad which is most of the case or they go, ‘Oh, that’s terrible.”
Clement believes no one will show any graphic images this year at the parade and they intend to use the free speech area along with a booth they normally have at the event.
“We’re gonna keep our booth the way we always do it, where we don’t have signs like this up and certainly don’t have the graphic abortion signs,” he said. “But we will bring them out to the quote free speech unquote area over here.”
Hippler admits the park is city property and open for anyone to preach their views. It can be difficult to oversee everything that happens but they’ll try their best to make sure everyone has a good time.
“Things like this are gonna happen every year and we just have to deal with it and try to nip it in the bud before it happens,” he said.
The carnival at Boatnik is set to begin this Thursday evening. The parade will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, some business owners are so fed up with the protesting on First Friday, they’ve asked the city to get involved.
According to city councilors, both businesses and the protestors spoke at last Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Since it was during the public hearing segment, no discussion or decision was made. Councilors say it’s a sensitive subject that also involves freedom of speech. While no action is planned, councilors may consider addressing the subject in the future.
