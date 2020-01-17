Ayatollah Khamenei slams U.S. airstrikes in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s supreme leader called President Trump a “clown” who will “push a poisonous dagger” into the backs of the Iranian people.
This Friday during his first sermon in Tehran in eight years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran’s top general killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this month show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials.
He said the “cowardly” killing of General Soleimani took out the most effective commander in the battle against ISIS.
In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops in Iran, in which no U.S. troops were killed.
Khamenei said the strike dealt a “blow to America’s image” as a superpower.
In part of the sermon delivered in Arabic, he said the “real punishment” would be in forcing the U.S. to withdraw from the Middle East.
Thousands of people attended the Friday prayers, occasionally interrupting his speech by chanting “God is greatest!” and “death to America!”
Khamenei last delivered a Friday sermon in February 2012, when he called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and vowed to support anyone confronting it.
He also warned against any U.S. strikes on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the U.S. would be damaged “ten times over.”