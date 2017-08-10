B-1 bombers key to a U.S. plan to strike North Korea

Washington, D.C. – The Pentagon has a plan for a preemptive strike on North Korea should the attack be ordered, according to an NBC News report.
Two senior military officials and two retired senior officials said the plan would involve a B-1 bomber attack launched from Andersen Air Force base in Quam.
Practice runs similar to the described mission have been taking place since the end of May, when training began to accelerate.
The non-nuclear bombers would be supported by satellites, drones and fighter jets.
Retired Admiral James Stavridis, who is the former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told NBC News, “Of all the military options … [President Trump] could consider, this would be one of the two or three that would at least have the possibility of not escalating the situation.”
Six bombers are currently in position in Guam, 2,100 miles away from North Korea.
The targets of the bombing runs could be over 20 North Korean missile-launch sites and support facilities.
When U.S. officials were asked about the plan, they told NBC News it is among the options under consideration, but not the only one.