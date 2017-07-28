Home
Baby Charlie Gard dies after life support withdrawn

Baby Charlie Gard dies after life support withdrawn

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World , ,

London (NBCNC) – Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle, died Friday.

The 11-month old suffered from a rare genetic disease, mitochondrial depletion syndrom that caused brain damage and left him unable to breathe unaided.

His parents fought for the right to take him to the u-s for an experimental therapy they believed could prolong his life.

But Charlie’s doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital objected, saying the treatment wouldn’t help and might cause him to suffer.

The dispute ended up in court.

A judge ruled Thursday that Charlie should be transferred to a hospice and taken off life support after his parents and the hospital that had been treating him failed to agree on an end-of-life plan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics