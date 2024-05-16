Baby hummingbird rescued outside Roseburg City Hall released into the wild

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A baby hummingbird rescued outside Roseburg City Hall last week was released back into the wild on Wednesday.

According to the city, the orphaned baby bird, nicknamed Lotus, was found sitting motionless outside the city building by a local resident. Shortly before Lotus was found, a city maintenance employee discovered the body of another hummingbird nearby. Most likely this was the mother, who apparently flew into a glass door.

Lotus, who is believed to be about three weeks old, was kept safe in a box inside city hall until an expert from Umpqua Wildlife Rescue was able to come and collect the bird. According to the city, its gender is unknown.

Ann, the hummingbird rehabilitation expert took Lotus home to find the bird would not eat. It was also cold and its feathers had changed from green, pink, and white to brown. She put the baby inside an incubator and after two hours, Lotus perked up.

By the end of the week Lotus’ colors had returned and Ann was able to move the bird out of the incubator and into a small plastic basket with a mesh covering. By Sunday, Lotus was trying to fly.

Ann spent a week rehabilitating Lotus before bringing the bird back to City Hall and setting it free Wednesday morning.

“Once they leave, they’re usually not going to go back to the nest. She’s on her own now,” Ann added.

The City of Roseburg is thanking Ann, Umpqua Wildlife Rescue, Umpqua Valley Audubon Society and the resident who spotted Lotus.

It also sends out this reminder to the community.

“If you see a baby bird or mammal that appears to be in trouble this spring, you can get help from the Umpqua Wildlife Rescue and their licensed, expert wildlife rehabilitators, who can be reached at this hotline: 541-440-6895.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.