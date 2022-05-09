Baby owls bring joy to Sky Lakes Medical Center staff

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A couple of new additions at a local hospital are causing quite the stir.

Recently, Sky Lakes Medical Center staff noticed a family of owls nesting in a tree near the employee entrance to the hospital. Since then, two new owl babies have been brightening the days of many Sky Lakes employees.

Because the employees have become so fond of the owlets, they held a naming contest, ending up with the monikers “Errol” and “Hedwig,” no doubt in reference to a pair of owls in the Harry Potter series.

The hospital said, “Welcome to the Sky Lakes Family Errol and Hedwig!”