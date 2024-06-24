Back to normal at Providence Medford

Posted by Kade Stirling June 23, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Picketing nurses are back to their regularly scheduled shifts and it’s business as usual at a Medford hospital.

The fences around Providence Medford were taken down and hauled off Sunday morning.

According to statements from both Providence and the Oregon Nurses Association, there were no reports of any issues as nurses returned to caring for patients after five days on the picket line.

Nurses represented by the ONA staged a 3-day strike at six different Northwest Providence locations., demanding better working conditions.

The hospital says future bargaining sessions are being scheduled and will include a federal mediator.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Kade Stirling
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Kade Stirling was born and raised in Idaho. Kade graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with a degree in Digital Media. He started his broadcast career as a Master Control Operator at KMVT in Twin Falls, ID. He's a bookworm, Lego fanatic and an animal lover. As an outdoor enthusiast, Kade loves Southern Oregon. He spends his free time hiking with his fiancé and dog.
Skip to content