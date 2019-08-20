Back-to-school health fair

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Rogue Community Health created a one-stop-shop health fair for parents.
Parents can bring their kids for a check-up, dental screening, immunization, free vision, and hearing screening and $10 sports physicals.
Students can also pick up a free backpack and school supplies.
Parents should bring an insurance card and immunization records if they have them.
If a family doesn’t have insurance or immunization records, the staff is on-site to help.
There is another event happening at Hillside Elementary in Eagle Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
