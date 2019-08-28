Back to school: how to deal with heat & stress

MEDFORD, Ore. — The stress of a new school year along with high temperatures this week, can wear out your kids as they head back to school.
Children especially need to hydrate and drink plenty of water. If it feels too hot, physicians say kids should stay indoors or in the shade.
Heatstroke and dehydration are life-threatening emergencies and can happen to anyone if they’re in the sun for too long.
“Stay in the shade, don’t get out in the sun. Number one, skin cancers with all the sun exposure is really bad especially if you’re exposed to it as a child, they find more melanomas,” said Judy Hardage, M.D. Providence Urgent Care.
The heat, combined with the potential for academic stress with school starting, means kids also need to get plenty of sleep. Dr. Hardage says a good 8 hours of sleep every night has been proven to make children do better in school, get sick less, and feel happier.
If your kids aren’t back in school just yet, you should gradually bring them back to a sleep schedule with consistent bedtimes.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.