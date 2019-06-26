Bag ban, straw law pushes businesses into new territory

Senate Bill 90 is aimed at reducing the number of plastic straws being used in restaurants and businesses in the state while House Bill 2509 focuses on reducing single-use plastic bags.
With these two bills going into effect, business is starting to change for companies that distribute wholesale products.
“We used to sell a lot of Dart foam containers, foam cups but we’ve seen a huge trend obviously moving away from that,” WCP Solutions Divisional Manager, Dave Chaffin, said.
The company is a large distribution center that has many locations in the northwest. They provide a wide range of products from packaging supplies to food service supplies.
Chaffin says the company has always sold biodegradable and compostable products but recently they’ve seen a bigger demand.
“In the last probably two years we’ve seen a significant increase in customers asking for the environmentally friendly alternatives, straws, lids cups and of course, to go containers,” Chaffin said.
In the month of June, Governor Brown signed into law two bills aimed at making Oregon eco-friendly.
One law bans restaurants and other food and beverage companies from giving out single-use plastic straws unless a customer specifically requests one or they’re going through a drive-thru.
The other law bans single-use plastic bags and requires businesses to charge at least five cents at checkout for paper, reusable plastic or fabric bags.
Some businesses have already made these environmental changes before the restrictions were put in place.
“We have had a goal to become zero waste since 2009 actually so were 10 years down the road,” Rianna Koppel, sustainability coordinator for Ashland Food Co-op, said. “Now we only offer paper straws, and we also offer a reusable stainless steel straw that 75 cents.”
Ashland Food Co-op also offers reusable produce bags and paper bags for a price at checkout.
Switching from paper or biodegradable products to plastic can be double or triple the price, which tacks on an added cost for businesses.
“Really the end user and those customers are bearing the brunt of this legislation because it is quite costly for the eco products,” Chaffin said.
Other distribution companies like WCP are feeling the impacts of the bills but Chaffin says it hasn’t been a difficult switch over, just something new the company has to learn about.
“We’ve had to educate ourselves on the difference between recyclable, biodegradable and compostable and be ready to offer those solutions to many of the customers.”
Despite the increase in prices, the Ashland Food Co-op says it’s worth it to protect the environment.
“We really want to take as many very clear, honest, capable steps as we can towards becoming zero waste, one day at a time, one step at a time,” Koppel said.
Senate Bill 90 is effective immediately.
