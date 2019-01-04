Bail hearing held for local author accused of murder

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jacksonville resident awaiting trial for allegedly shooting and killing her uncle back in 2016 is waiting to hear if she’s able to leave jail.
Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, noted author and former journalist, is accused of murdering Shane Patrick Moore in July of 2016 outside of the Applegate Valley.
Moore-Reed’s mother previously told NBC5 News that her brother was physically assaulting her when he was shot and killed.
Moore-Reed was originally charged with two counts of manslaughter. However, last fall a grand jury added a murder charge after the district attorney’s office found new evidence.
During a January 4, 2018 hearing to establish if Moore-Reed will be eligible for bail, that evidence was presented. Investigators said they found a video on her phone from the moment the shooting occurred. The video doesn’t show the shooting, but it can be heard.
An NBC5 News reporter is at the bail hearing, scheduled to last for the remainder of Friday. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.