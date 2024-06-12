Baker County man rescued from crash after dog alerts family

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. – A Halfway man is safe after his vehicle went over an embankment and his dog walked four miles to alert the man’s family that something was wrong.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 3, dispatch received a report of a vehicle over an embankment along U.S. Forest Service Road 39.

The caller explained that the vehicle belonged to his brother, Brandon Garrett, who had been missing since the prior afternoon. The family had located the vehicle but had no way of climbing down the steep terrain to look for Garrett.

Upon arrival, Sheriff Ash located the vehicle and a dog in the ravine. He then heard someone yell for help as he was searching for a way to climb down the embankment.

Brandon Garrett was found approximately 100 yards from his vehicle, where he had crawled after the crash and spent the night.

The Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team rescued Garrett by securing a rescue basket onto a highline rope system and pulling it across the ravine.