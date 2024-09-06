Bakkela gets 11 years for starting fire that merged with the Almeda Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Michael Bakkela was sentenced to 11 years in prison for a fire Phoenix is still recovering from. The fire Bakkela started happened on the same day as the Almeda Fire four years ago.

Bakkela was seen on Quail Lane, near the railroad tracks, where he intentionally started a fire that was then pushed by strong northwest winds.

The DA’s office says the fire destroyed or damaged 14 homes and three businesses.

Bakkela pleaded no contest to 15 charges of criminal mischief and one count of arson back in 2022.

The fire he started did merge with the Almeda Fire, but the DA’s office made it clear there is no evidence linking Bakkela to the start of the Almeda Fire.

