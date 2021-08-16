Ballots in the mail for Gov. Newsom recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNTV/NBC) – Ballots are in the mail beginning Monday to all California voters as a recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom enters the final stretch.
Newsom urged Democrats and those opposing a recall to avoid complacency and return their ballot before the September 14th election date.
Newsom ended a series of recent “vote no” campaign events in San Jose where he labeled the recall vote an effort by national Trump-aligned Republicans to unseat him and the governor highlighted the stakes should he lose, asking what a Republican governor might do on a host of issues, including Senate appointments.
Newsom said, “We thought the last election, we all said it, ‘This is the most important election in our lifetime.’ And that was true in November with Trump. But we defeated trump, we did not defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is alive and well all across this country and yes even here in the great state of California.”
Newsom has increasingly called out Los Angeles talk show host Larry Elder, a conservative who is on the ballot, should a majority of voters say “yes” to recalling Newsom.