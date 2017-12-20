Baltimore men freed in planted evidence case

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBAL) – A federal judge has overturned the convictions of two men involved in a 2010 drug case now linked to indicted Baltimore police Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.
Several weeks ago Jenkins was charged with planting drugs in the case.
On Monday the judge came off the bench and apologized to the two men. The judge said the system failed because of police corruption.
Umar Burley and Brent Matthews pleaded guilty to heroin distribution charges in 2011. The convictions were vacated Monday.
Federal prosecutors now say the drugs found in the men’s car in April 2010 were planted by Jenkins.
Prosecutors said Burley and Matthews are innocent.
“We were innocent from day one. I just feel like, at this moment, something has worked out in the justice system,” Matthews said.
