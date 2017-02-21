Ban on the Rogue River

Central Pont, Ore., — “It’s our public inherent right to use a resource.”
Taylor Grimes is the owner of Rogue Jet Boat Adventures.
They’ve been in business for the last six years, giving historical tours up the Upper Rogue River near the Table Rocks.
But a proposal put in front of the Oregon Marine Board could change that.
“It would affect us substantially along with many other good good guides and outfitters, that utilize this stretch of river, and bring a lot of tourism dollars into our community. ”
The Rogue Fly Fishers want to ban jet boats from using the Rogue River between the Touvelle Bridge and the Cole Rivers Hatchery.
They say the boats disrupt fishing and can be a danger to fishermen and women.
But laws in place right now make the Rogue a multi use river.
“There’s laws, there’s designated signage, and all kinds of things that allow us to co-mingle and exist on the river.”
If the ban goes through, Grimes says it isn’t just about the businesses affected, it’s about the public.
“This is about their right to utilize their public resources that have been designated to them, and it that’s taken away that’s not good.”
And so far grimes says he’s gotten an outpouring of support from the public.
“Within the two days that we have implemented the easy method for the public to voice their concerns, we’ve gathered almost 900. In two days.”
For more information against the ban, go to this website: http://www.thepetitionsite.com/923/488/445/stop-special-interest-on-the-upper-rogue-river/?taf_id=34007440&cid=fb_na#bbfb=257465403
For more information in favor of the ban, go to this website: https://www.oregon.gov/OSMB/info/Pages/Rulemaking-and-Public-Notices.aspx