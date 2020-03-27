Bandon issues resolution against overnight visitors

BANDON, Ore. – The City of Bandon officially issued a resolution preventing overnight visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the community’s limited resources, city officials are hoping to prevent the virus from coming to the town unintentionally through visitors.
The restrictions last till May 1st and will be reevaluated.
There are exceptions for some people coming to the coastal town. For instance, local residents can invite guests. Essential business workers and employees of local business owners may also spend the night if needed.
As a result of the resolution and concurrent Emergency Declaration, several establishments in Bandon are prohibited from operating. The list includes all hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, temporary vacation rentals and short term rentals.