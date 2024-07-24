Bandon man in jail after police say he shot teen with BB gun

BANDON, Ore. – A Bandon man is in jail after police say he shot a teenager with a BB gun.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7 p.m. Monday, 41-year-old Chase Tolliver was arrested on Beach Loop Road.

An investigation determined Tolliver shot a teenage girl with a BB gun while she was clearing brush in her backyard which neighbors Tolliver’s home.

The girl was taken to the hospital where staff determined removing the BB was too risky.

Tolliver is facing multiple charges including assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

