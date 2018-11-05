Bandon man killed in officer-involved shooting

BANDON, Ore. – A man was shot and killed by police during a standoff in Bandon.
The Coos County District Attorney’s Office said on November 3, 65-year-old Robert Charles Foster called 911 threatening to set off an explosion.
When officers got to the scene, they found Foster in a pickup truck parked about 100 yards behind the First Baptist Church on Highway 101. He was armed with a shotgun.
Prior to the standoff, police learned Foster told someone there were milk jugs filled with gasoline in the back of his truck, along with a propane tank inside a trash can.
From a safe distance, officers used a drone to confirm the presence of the materials in the back of Foster’s truck. The evidence led police to conclude the explosive threat was real.
For several hours, a negotiator spoke to Foster over a loudspeaker. However, Foster refused to surrender, making statements like “come and kill me,” the D.A.’s office said.
A little over four hours after the initial call was made, Foster got out of his truck carrying the shotgun and an unlit flare. He walked to around his truck and was seen pointing the shotgun at something in the back. Eight minutes after that, he pointed the shotgun at officers and fired a single round. Officers fired back, killing Foster.
Prosecutors said they believe Foster planned the events leading up to his death in an apparent case of “suicide by cop.”
Six officers from various law enforcement agencies were placed on paid leave in connection with the shooting, as is common practice in such cases.
The phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.