Bank robbery suspect arrested in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a bank in Medford.
Medford police said the robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1320 East McAndrews Road just before noon Monday.
Employees said a man entered the bank and demanded money. After employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the scene on foot. Officers couldn’t find him once they responded to the scene.
Using surveillance images and witness statements, investigators were able to determine a suspect in the case, identified as 21-year-old Scott James Mountain.
At about 2:40 p.m. Mountain was spotted in the 200 block of North Riverside Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for robbery and theft.