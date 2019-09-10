Home
Bank robbery suspect sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say they’re trying to track down a bank robbery suspect in Medford.

At 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, Banner Bank at 1455 E. McAndrews Road was reportedly robbed.

Immediately after the robbery, the Medford Police Department shared a description of the suspect on Facebook. They said he was an unknown race male in his mid-20s, 5’5” tall with a thin build.

He was believed to have been wearing a gray over-sized zip-up hoodie with blue jeans, a red baseball cap, and oversized sunglasses.

The suspect is believed to have fled eastbound from the bank. He was later seen getting into the passenger seat of a dar-colored Chrysler 300 near Corona Avenue.

It’s not known whether a weapon was involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

