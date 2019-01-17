Bar fight in Grants Pass ends in shooting, no injuries reported

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a group of people at a Grants Pass bar.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the night of January 16, officers responded to a reported shooting near Wonder Bur Cafe on Southwest H Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they discovered the shooting suspect—identified as 50-year-old Stephen Paul Moss—had fled the scene in a pickup truck after a fight at the café. Witnesses say Moss fired a handgun toward a group of customers before he left. No injuries were reported.
Eventually, officers found Moss nearby and arrested him for unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.