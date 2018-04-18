Barbara Bush remembered

A day after Barbara Bush passed away, many are remembering the influential former first lady.
On Monday, NBC5 reported the Bush family matriarch had decided against additional medical help after a series of recent hospitalizations, saying she would instead focus on “comfort care.”
Patsy Smullin, our station’s owner, sat down with her in 1988. During that interview, she discussed how she felt about being in the public eye.
“Well, what you see is what you get,” Bush said at the time. “I’m not gonna change. And uh, like it or not, I hope you like it but that’s what I am.”
When asked what the biggest misconception about her is, Barbara Bush responded, “I don’t’ think people know me. So I don’t know if there are any misconceptions about me. In all honesty. I know they don’t’ know me. I went to a party the other day where people said all sorts of different things like, ‘…and who are you?’ or ‘Hello Mrs. Shultz,’ or ‘Welcome to the country.’ That’s sort of a joke I tell but it’s a true joke, it really happened. But I don’t think people know me. And I liked that. It makes me nervous now that you all are interested in me.”
Bush is the only woman since Abigail Adams to be a wife of one president and the mother to a second.