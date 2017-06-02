Barbecue fire spreads to apartment

Medford, Ore. — Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames of a structure fire on Northridge Terrace.
Medford Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal Samantha Metheny says a man was barbecuing his dinner a little too close to some bamboo shades on his outside porch, which caught on fire.
Everyone was able to get out in time and nobody was hurt, but nearby neighbors were shocked.
“I was worried, It was really close to home,” feared neighbor Brandy. “I know people that live over here and so I was just hoping it wasn’t a big deal. But yeah, it looks like nobody was hurt and it was just the porch luckily. And the attic.”
Medford Fire and Rescue will be checking the attic to make sure the flames didn’t spread into the next door apartment.
The deputy fire marshal wants to remind everyone to make sure when you’re barbecuing that you are far enough away from your home and any flammable materials.