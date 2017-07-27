Barn destroyed by fire, no horses injured

Illinois Valley Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry and American Medical Response all responded to the fire near Holland Loop Rd. just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When they arrived, flames had already engulfed the barn.
The first incoming engine starting attacking the fire, while the next unit setup for water operations. It took crews about 20 minutes to know down the flames and another hour to mop up the destruction.
Firefighters confirm there were no horses in the barn at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.
Fire investigators will return to the scene Thursday morning to try to determine the cause.
