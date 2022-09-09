Barnes Fire grows to 4,000 acres, weather conditions impacting fire

arnes

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – After starting Wednesday afternoon, the BFire, burning southeast of Willow Ranch in MCounty has grown to more than 4,000 acres.

Winds died down yesterday morning and afternoon allowing air support to attack the fire before winds pick up again.

The fire is zero percent contained.

The significant growth of the fire has to do with the heat and windy conditions in the area.

The location of the fire is in steep terrain with many canyons, making it hard for crews and equipment to get to the fire.

“With resources being spread out throughout the state of California, resources are very thin right now,” U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Suzanna Johnson said. “We are dealing with a lower volume of resources for the incident because larger incidents are actually taking priority.”

Currently, there are evacuation warnings in the New Pine Creek and Fort Bidwell areas.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Modoc Fairgrounds in Cedarville.

The Red Cross will arrive Saturday to take over the shelter.

As always, check Zone Haven for the latest on evacuations.