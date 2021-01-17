Barnett Woods residents get first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Assisted living facility’s in southern Oregon are continuing to get residents and staff vaccinated against COVID-19.
Residents and staff at Barnett Woods Assisted Living Community in Medford got their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
Residents said it’s something they’ve been looking forward to for some time.
Executive Director, Charley Parker, said they are thankful to be included in the first phase of vaccinations with an estimated 96% of Barnett Woods residents getting the first shot.
Parker said she is happy her staff are able to get vaccinated too and she hopes it can lead to a brighter future for residents and the staff.
“We have residents who have the ability to go in the public, but they haven’t because of the fear of getting, but this will give them more confidence to go out and get their stuff done,” Parker said. “They want to get their hair done and nails done and that kind of stuff, so yeah, it’ll be good,” she added.
The residents say they can’t wait until February 6th for their second dose of the vaccine.
