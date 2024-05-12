Barony of Glyn Dwfn hosts medieval market at Edenvale Winery

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Barony of Glyn Dwfn, local chapter of the Society for Creative Anachronism, welcomed members and the public out to Edenvale Winery in Medford Saturday for part of their annual camping weekend.

The Medieval Market at Táin Bó IX opened its gates Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m.

Community members had the opportunity to purchase wares from over 20 different vendors arranged around the space.

Sellers offered handmade cups and pottery, knickknacks and decorations, and there was even a blacksmith.

There were also food vendors and drinks provided by the Edenvale winery.

“The idea is to try to learn how people did things historically and try to reproduce and then do it,” says John Purchase, Baron for SCA. “That’s why people are walking in garb, we’ve got the period tents.”

