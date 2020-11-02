Barrett hears first SCOTUS arguments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – It’s the first day on the job for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
The high court resumed oral arguments Monday and Justice Barrett took her place, virtually, in the Ninth Seat.
Americans will be able to listen to the arguments in real-time, thanks to the pandemic, as the Supreme Court continues to meet online.
On the docket: a dispute involving the Freedom of Information Act and one examining disability benefits for railroad employees.
Coming up this week, Justice Barrett will join her new colleagues in hearing arguments over life sentences for juveniles and Pennsylvania’s fight over religious freedoms and LGBTQ rights.
Monday morning Chief Justice John Roberts offered the usual greeting: “Justice Barrett, we wish you a long and happy career in our common calling.”