“Baseline testing” of youth athletes addresses some concussion fears, doctors say

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC) – The beginning of a new school year is here, and so is football season. But despite all the excitement, the game is in crisis.
Youth participation numbers are dwindling and fear of concussions is the major reason why.
Doctors in Arizona are trying to quell some of those fears and keep kids safe. Now, the most important drill of the season might not be on a field at all.
Athlete Alan Soukup said, “I know i have to do it because if I do get a concussion, this can really help the doctors understand what is wrong with my head.”
Alan is answered a few simple questions on a computer at Banner University. The program is testing his brain function at a baseline level before the season starts.
Doctor of sports medicine Evan Werk said, “Our goal with baseline testing is really to get some objective measurements to compare someone to themselves to make sure they are completely better.”
Dr. Werk said it’s the best way to make sure athletes who suffer head injuries are fully recovered before returning to play. “Having some objective measurement of their brain function is really the gold standard for being confident about returning someone to a collision sport after a concussion or head injury.”
That’s helping Alan’s mom, Jane, feel better—knowing he can receive a personalized diagnosis. “As crazy as it sounds,” Jane explained, “like, your kid is out there on the field, we do feel at peace saying okay if something does happen this is where he was at and now take a look to see if an injury has really occurred.”
Dr. Werk said, “It’s a tool we can use to diagnose concussion, but most importantly it helps us make sure their brain function returns to normal.”
And Alan is playing it safe, knowing this test is just as important as any drill on the field.
“I think if you just play the game right, you will be perfectly fine,” Alan said.
Most sports medicine programs perform similar baseline testing.
And it’s not just for football. Hockey, and surprising to some: soccer, are sports seeing the most concussions.