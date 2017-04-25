Basement of Jackson County Jail open again

Medford, Ore. — The basement of the Jackson County Jail is open once again. 62 additional beds are now available. Those beds closed in November 2015, due to staffing shortages. Now for the first time in over a decade, the jail is fully staffed.
“That means there’s 62 more people that we can hold accountable every day,” Captain Dan Penland says, “and when we do have to make those forced release decisions, we’ll have a bigger pool to do that.”
“Everybody’s felt the strain of not having these additional 62 beds open,” Sheriff Nathan Sickler says, “so we’re really pleased to be able to do that and hopefully take a little stress off the criminal justice system.
As of Monday afternoon, one of the 62 beds had already been filled.
