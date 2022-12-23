Basin Transit Service in Klamath County suspends its Shopping Express route

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – Basin Transit Service in Klamath County is suspending its Shopping Express route until the end of March.

Due to the unprecedented demand for Basin Lift, an eligibility-based door-to-door service, B.T.S will put more drivers and vehicles into the service.

B.T.S general manager, Adrian Mateos, said the service will short fall if the changes aren’t made.

He also added the drivers that were working on the Shopping Express will now be focusing on the fixed routes so people might see some increases in travel time.

Basin Transit Service is actively recruiting and training to reinstate the shopping express soon.