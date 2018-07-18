“Be Set” evacuations issued north of Wimer due to Garner Complex fire

Wimer, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is issuing evacuation notices to 58 addresses due to a fire in the Garner Complex north of Wimer. Thursday afternoon the U.S. Forest Service officials notified JCSO that community notifications were advised based on changes in fire behavior.
JCSO deputies and search and rescue personnel will conduct door-to-door notifications to provide information. Jackson County Emergency Management will send a notification to affected addresses using the Citizen Alert system.
The following evacuation zones are now in effect:
Level 2 “BE SET”: Pleasant Creek Road between the addresses of 5047 and 7948.
JCSO notes that a few addresses within that range on Pleasant Creek Road may not receive notifications due to being outside the map sections included in the evacuation advisory. Officials urge all residents in the area to be vigilant for updates.
