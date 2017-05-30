Bear Camp Road open for the season

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Bear Camp road is officially open for public travel, but visitors should proceed with caution.
The one-lane road is the only route to the Oregon Coast between Highway 199 and Highway 38.
On May 26, a road crew finished clearing excessive snowpack from the roadway.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the crew reported snow drifts in excess of 10 feet deep in some areas.
Due to the amount of snow, some of the road is extremely narrow with little-to-no room for vehicles to pass each other or turn around.
The road has come under the national spotlight numerous times after people became stranded on the road due to adverse conditions, including the Kim family 2006.