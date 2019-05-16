Bear Camp Road reopened

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Bear Camp Road is open for the summer.
The U.S. Forest Service said snow removal is now complete on the forest road which connects Josephine and Curry Counties.
The one-lane road is the only route to the Oregon Coast between Highway 199 and Highway 38.
The gates on the Galice Access Road will open on May 23.
Highways 199 and 101 are recommended for trailers, motor homes and oversized vehicles.
Bear Camp Road has come under the national spotlight numerous times after people became stranded on the road due to adverse conditions, including the Kim family 2006. That particular incident ended with the death of James Kim after he walked over a dozen miles trying to find help.
The agency said not all Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management roads have been checked or maintained after the winter season, and you should always be prepared with food, water blankets and emergency equipment in case you run into trouble.