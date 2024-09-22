Bear Creek cleanup at Blue Heron

PHOENIX, Ore. – On Saturday, the Bear Creek Stewards hosted a clean-up along Bear Creek and the Bear Creek Greenway.

Nine locations spanning from Central Point to Ashland were available for volunteers to help out at.

Volunteers helped in removing invasive greenery, picking up trash, and routine maintenance of plants.

At Blue Heron Park the main goal was to open space for a cold-water creek that the public was unaware of.

People ranging from elders to toddlers were lending a hand to keep the space clean and open some areas up.

Water and snacks were on standby during breaks accompanied with lots of laughter and community bonding.

With the work of volunteers, the stewards are excited to showcase their contribution and enjoy passing wisdom to future generations.

