Bear Creek Fall Festival celebrates local waterways and people who protect them

MEDFORD, Ore.– Music, skits, games. Over 30 different organizations from private to nonprofit came together on Saturday to celebrate southern Oregon’s local waterways.

The family-friendly Bear Creek Fall Festival was held at Bear Creek Park. People were invited to enjoy the events and learn more about the organizations that work to protect our water resources.

“I love bringing the community out,” said lead volunteer organizer Kristi Reynolds. “A lot of these organizations tend to work without everybody knowing who they are so bringing everyone together to celebrate all of this.”

This is the fourth year this specific festival has been running. Organizers plan on having it return again next year.

