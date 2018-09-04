Bear Creek Greenway fires under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Firefighters in Medford are still investigating four fires that started along the Bear Creek Greenway on August 31st.
Fire crews were called to the Greenway last Friday evening.
As fire fighters worked to put out the flames, more fires were reported to the south toward Biddle road and it’s not the first time they’ve been called to that area.
Earlier this summer, two other larger fires sparked nearby.
Fire officials want to remind those living near public parks and areas to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.
“Each of the fires were really close to an area that has just been cleared near a mobile home community. We are fortunate that clearing had been done because without that clearing those fires could have spread into that area,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Tanner Fairrington of Medford-Fire Rescue.
Fire officials say the fires probably started separately from each other.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Medford Fire at 541-774-2300.
