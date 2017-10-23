Bear Creek park playground is getting an upgrade

Medford, Or.- Hey, parents and kids. The city of Medford’s Parks and Recreation Department wants your design ideas for upgrading the Bear Creek park playground.
The historic wood playground along Siskiyou Boulevard was first built in 1987 and is need of a face-lift. The city plans to use modern materials to rejuvenate the playground in a similar style to the castle-like structures that exist today.
Give your input by going to the department’s website and leaving your thoughts about what kind of playground structures you’d like to see there.