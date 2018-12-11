Bear Creek playground nearing opening day after months of construction

MEDFORD, Ore. — Saturday, the newly-renovated Olsrud playground at Bear Creek Park will officially be open to the public.
Dozens of volunteers have been getting their hands dirty since the project began in October.
The playground, first built in 1988, has expanded from 9500 to 18500 square feet.
The playground was supposed to open in October, but Medford Parks and Recreation Director, Rich Rosenthal, says they had to wait for certain parts to be shipped from across the world.
“This is the type of playground that will last for decades,” Rosenthal said. “And it’s going to be exciting to see the reaction of the kids when they get to see it for the first time [and] when they get to play on it for the first time…”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the park will be at 11 am this Saturday.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
