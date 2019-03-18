Bear cubs found abandoned along Siskiyou County highway

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Wildlife officials are trying to find more information about two bear cubs believed to have been illegally removed from the care of their mother.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said on Saturday, March 9, a citizen found the cubs in the area of Long Gulch on Highway 96 in Yreka.
CDFW workers tried to search for the cubs’ mother, but they couldn’t find her. The cubs were then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
Investigators believe someone is responsible for taking the cubs from their mother and abandoning them along the highway. Officers are currently working to process evidence found at the scene as they continue the investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 888-334-2258.