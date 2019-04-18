Bear saved from drowning by West Virginia man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – A relaxing father and son fishing trip turned into anything but relaxing once they came across a small black bear that needed help.
For father and son Darrin and Eli Barkley of Broadway, it was a normal fishing trip in West Virginia.
“We had just got done fishing as we were walking up the river bank,” Eli explained. Until he notices something: a small bear on the side of the Williams River.
“We were really worried about him,” Eli said. “The bear looked very wore out and just didn’t look right.”
The Barkley’s called forest rangers and bear caretaker Joel Rosenthal came to help.
Joel said, “Jumped out of my vehicle. I have equipment to sedate it but the little bear jumped into the water.”
That’s when Eli jumped in to help. “Then, he got out into the current and as soon as his head went under, I guess it was just natural instinct, I didn’t say nothing to nobody. I just sprung out into the water and kinda went for a pretty big swim,” Eli said.
He saved the bear and Joel was able to sedate it and bring it back to his farm. “The bear which I named William,” Joel said.
“We’ll be keeping updates with Joel and this bear named William now… Williams River, so, it’s pretty cool,” Eli said.
It was a once in a lifetime experience for the Barkley’s. “It’s definitely being in the wildlife for years and growing up with my dad. I mean it’s pretty cool,” Eli said.
Darrin said of his son’s actions, “I’m very proud, very proud. He did the right thing.”
And it’s a new lease on life for William. Joel hopes to eventually release William back to the wild. The Barkleys are hoping to go and visit William before then.