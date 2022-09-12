Bear sighting in Talent captures attention from neighborhood

TALENT, Ore. —A scary moment yesterday for one Talent neighborhood, when a bear hung around for several hours.

Talent Police say it happened in the area of Betty Jo and Deborah Way, during the day.

The sighting brought the entire neighborhood out to check out the scene.

One resident says the bear was walking down the street, hopped her fence, and then climbed up the tree in her backyard.

“My grandpa came out and he was like guys grab your phones and we were like why and then he goes there’s a bear in the tree, I was hearing about it all day at work people were like there’s a bear up the road and I was like yeah that’s my house,” said Parker Cleveland.

The bear left after several hours.

ODFW recommends not approaching a bear, make yourself look big as possible, as you back away slowly. And never run away.