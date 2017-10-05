Bear sightings in Southern Oregon

Rogue River, Ore. — Early Wednesday morning residents in Rogue River spotted a bear running around town.
Mark Reagles, city administrator, said he saw the bear as he was leaving city hall.
“As I was pulling out of the parking lot a bear ran right in front of me. So then I decided to follow him,” said Reagles.
Reagles said he wasn’t frightened, but was worried the bear’s mother might be looming.
“We had reports that yesterday some citizens had spotted a couple of cubs with a mother and so knowing that someone could come between a mother and cub is really a concern,” said Reagles.
In Eagle Point, there was another bear sighting just a few hours later near a golf course community.
Resident, Richard Helton, said he was not surprised there was a bear on the course.
“We have a lot of wildlife here. The bears would run up by the big house on top of the hill, so we know they are here,” said Helton.
Helton was not concerned about the bear, he said it was probably just strolling through.