Bear spotted in East Medford over the weekend

Posted by Ethan McReynolds October 10, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bear was spotted in an East Medford backyard over the weekend.

The Medford Police Department said yesterday it is monitoring the bear as it moves east.

It was spotted near Brook Court and Ruby Drive off of Brookdale Avenue.

Police say the animal isn’t showing any signs of aggression, so they are giving it space and time to leave on its own.

We spoke with a Medford woman who saw the bear in her own backyard Saturday night.

“I saw the bear, it wasn’t a baby, but it wasn’t quite an adult, and it was just hanging out in the tree. If I wouldn’t have gotten that phone call from my neighbor, I wouldn’t have known there was a bear in my backyard. The only thing I was worried about in the morning was, is it safe to let my dog out. And I had no clue. We didn’t really get an update or anything,” Caroline Newman, who saw the bear in her backyard, said.

The bear was spotted not far from Lone Pine Elementary School.

Police are reminding you to not approach a bear if you see one.

