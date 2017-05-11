Bear statue stolen from Medford restaurant

Medford, Ore,. — A bolted down statue was stolen off of a Medford restaurant’s property Tuesday night.
Medford Police say the four foot bear was stolen from Black Bear Diner on Barnett around 9:45.
Officers say the suspects are three white males in their twenties and are driving a newer model of a silver Honda.
If you have any information you are asked to call them.
