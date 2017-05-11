Home
Bear statue stolen from Medford restaurant

Bear statue stolen from Medford restaurant

Crime Local News , , , , ,

Medford, Ore,. — A bolted down statue was stolen off of a Medford restaurant’s property Tuesday night.

Medford Police say the four foot bear was stolen from Black Bear Diner on Barnett around 9:45.

Officers say the suspects are three white males in their twenties and are driving a newer model of a silver Honda.

If you have any information you are asked to call them.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics