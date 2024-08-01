Beat the heat at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – The high temperatures and smoke make it difficult for kids and families to enjoy the summer. Rogue X is a great way to beat the heat.

Rogue X in Medford opened up back in January and has been a nice outdoor alternative when it is too hot or cold. The facility offers indoor pools, basketball and volleyball courts.

Today we spoke to community members about what they like at Rogue X.

“The slides cause there really fun,”.

“Basketball,”.

“Ya, we go to the river a lot. We love living in southern Oregon but it makes sense, ya today this is the perfect place to come when it’s smokey outside,”.

Rogue X has an indoor recreation pool featuring two water slides, a 13-lane indoor competition pool, and an outdoor seasonal splash pad to keep you cool.

