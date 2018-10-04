Beef under Walmart, other brands recalled due to salmonella

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – More than 6.5 million pounds of beef products distributed by Arizona-based meat producer JBS Tolleson are being recalled.
At least 57 cases of salmonella illness are linked to this outbreak in 16 states according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The recalled products were packaged between July 26 and September 7 and were sold under the brand names: Walmart, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase-Walmart and JBS Generic. All have the USDA inspection mark “est 267.”
In another outbreak, Gravel Ridge Farms in Alabama is recalling its cage-free large eggs after 38 people in seven states got sick from salmonella.
The eggs in question were packaged in one dozen and 2.5 dozen cardboard containers and sold primarily in grocery stores in Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia with “best if used by” dates of July 25 to October 3.
Health officials say to make sure you cook all ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, use a food thermometer to make sure it’s cooked.
And when it comes to eggs, they’re cooked when the yolks and white are firm. And avoid foods that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs.
In the midst of this outbreak, the CDC is confirming a listeria outbreak linked to ham has killed one person, announcing a recall of 89,000 pounds of Johnston County Ham Products.
States reporting illnesses are North Carolina and Virginia, where all the patients had to be hospitalized.
Health officials are continuing to investigate this outbreak, looking for any additional illnesses that may be linked.