Beloved Grants Pass educator passes away

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Longtime teacher and coach Stacy Morgan died early Friday morning at a hospital in Medford.
Morgan taught at Grants Pass High School for over 30 years and served as dean of students for over seven years.
On the night of January 13, Morgan had a serious heart attack, according to family members. He was taken to a hospital where he died in the early morning hours of January 15, 2021.
The head of the school district where Morgan spent decades sharing his knowledge and experience released the following statement:
Good Morning D7 Family,
It is truly with a heavy heart this morning that I share that we lost a very special human being, an icon in our community, and a dear friend to so many. It hurts my heart to share that Stacy Morgan passed away this morning at the hospital in Medford.
Stacy touched the lives of thousands upon thousands of students, staff, and families in our community. As a teacher, coach, and Dean of Students he helped to shape so many young lives. As a husband, father, and grandfather, he modeled what family should be. He was a dear friend to all of us. I know that for me, his influence in my life has been beyond most any other. Since last March, Stacy sent me a text every morning of faith and encouragement. He never missed one day! These are the last words that Stacy shared with me on Wednesday morning:
“Day 306……. Proverbs 16:3 “Commit your actions to the Lord, and your plans will succeed.” In His timing, For His purpose, By His hand, For His Glory.”
This is who Stacy was and the commitment he always lived, every day. Please take the time to send special thoughts and prayers for Betsy and the entire Morgan family.
For all of us, we grieve in different ways, but I know that smiles come to my face and heart when I share and listen to stories about the many times we spent together. His deep voice, his barreling laugh, and occasional “Are you kidding me?!?” will always echo in my heart.
My sincerest love and appreciation for all of you,
Stacy’s friend, Kirk [T. Kolb, Grants Pass SD #7 superintendent]