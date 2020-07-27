Ben Young Fire 75% contained

PAISLEY, Ore. – The containment level around a fire burning in Lake County continues to rise.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the Ben Young Fire was discovered on July 21 burning in the Fremont Winema National Forest about ten miles south of Paisley. The day after the fire started, it burned an estimated 1,200 acres. Firefighters were able to keep the fire at that size in the following days. By July 27, the Ben Young Fire was 75% contained.
Crews will continue to patrol the area as fire suppression repairs begin. Firefighters will also shift focus to hauling back equipment and supplies.
For the latest information about the Ben Young Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6880/